Both Pfizer and Moderna now available at Cambridge Pinebush clinic
The Cambridge Pinebush COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be administering both Pfizer and Moderna for the next two weeks.
While health officials have confirmed mRNA vaccines are interchangeable, officials said in a release Monday the increased supply of both Pfizer and Moderna at the Cambridge clinic will allow those 18 and older to get a second dose of the same vaccine they received for their first.
Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for youth 12 to 17 in Canada.
Walk-ins for both first and second doses are accepted at the Cambridge Pinebush site and all regional vaccination clinics.
Regional officials say the Langs Ary and Cambridge Pinebush Family Health Team vaccination clinics are closed and will not be reopening for second doses. Anyone who attended these sites for their first dose is encouraged to go to the Cambridge Pinebush location for their second shot.
Anyone 12 and older in the community is urged to get their second dose as early as possible. There must be 28 days between the first and second dose.
