Both sides back at table in Vale strike

United Steelworkers Local 6500 confirms talks with Vale continued Tuesday.

The labour dispute started June 1 and is now in its 57th day.

Picket lines are up at several Vale mines across the Sudbury area.

The main issues include wages, benefits and health benefits post retirement for new hires.

Local 6500 confirms workers are receiving $360 in strike pay each week. 

