Bottled water will no longer be for sale in city of Ottawa vending machines

You will not be able to buy bottled water from vending machines in city of Ottawa facilities by the end of June.

In a report for the Community and Protective Services Committee, staff say the city has worked with Coca Cola to eliminate water bottles from vending machines by the end of the second quarter.

The city currently has a contract with Coca Cola for vending machines and concession counter sales, bringing in $276,000 a year in revenue for the city. The contract was initially intended to end in 2016, but the city didn't meet the minimum volume commitment (MVC) for selling cases of drinks.

There is currently an outstanding balance of 22,688 cases of Coke products to be sold.

In 2020, former Coun. Jenna Sudds asked staff to look at possible options to eliminate the sale of plastic water bottles from the city's administrative, recreation and cultural facilities.

The city looked at two options to eliminate the sale of plastic water bottles from city facilities: Buying out the agreement with Coca Cola or eliminating the sale of plastic water bottles. Terminating the deal would cost the city $574,000 in revenue.

Staff say they have approached Coca Cola to eliminate water bottles from vending machines, which would be replaced with other Coca Cola products. Currently bottled water represents 11 per cent of the total number of cases of Coca Cola products sold through vending machines.

"Based on recent sales volumes, it is estimated that the City will achieve the outstanding MVC requirements in approximately 36 to 48 months," said staff.

"By eliminating the sale of this product, it is estimated that the timelines to achieve the MVC would be extended by an additional year once the volume of sales on the remaining products returns to pre-pandemic levels."

Staff are working with the vendor to work out specific details on eliminating plastic water bottles from vending machines, but all bottles are expected to be removed by the end of the second quarter.

The city has also begun to include a restrictive clause for plastic water bottles in rental and service agreements with third parties.