Bottles of alcohol stolen in break-in at Chatham business

A 31-year-old man has been charged after several bottles of alcohol were reported stolen from a business in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say Monday around 5 p.m. officers responded to a break and enter at a business on King Street West.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man forced his way into the business and stole several bottles of alcohol while smashing another bottle.

With the assistance of an observant citizen, officers identified the man responsible. He was located a short time later on Wellington Street West.

The 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been charged with break and enter while committing a theft and mischief under $5000. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.