Bounce 92.3 Radiothon surpasses goal for Owen Sound Regional Hospital

It was a successful day in Owen Sound on Thursday for Radio for Oncology.

The donations continued to pour in after the Bounce 92.3 radiothon wrapped up at 6 p.m.

Brian Wardell of Remax Grey-Bruce donated $10,000 Friday morning, the largest single donation.

The radiothon has raised $78,555 to help purchase several items for the Owen Sound Regional Hospital, including four chemotherapy recliners, a cystoscope cart, a blanket warmer, and a specialized water bath.