iHeartRadio

Bouncer bit, Cambridge woman charged: GPS


An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV News)

Guelph police have arrested a Cambridge woman they say bit a bouncer at a bar.

Police were called to the business on Woodlawn Road East around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a woman was being taken out of the bar when she bit a staff member on the hand and broke through the skin.

The 30-year-old was arrested and charged with assault.

12