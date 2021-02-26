A B.C. teacher who repeatedly violated professional boundaries with his students over a period of several years has been stripped of his teaching certificate.

The punishment was published online this week in a consent resolution agreement from the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, though the teacher's name and the specific details of his misconduct were withheld for privacy reasons.

The purpose was to "protect the identity of students who were harmed, abused or exploited," according to the document, which also doesn't name the school where the teacher worked or even the school district.

The agreement does provide a general summary of the teacher's behaviour, which included "making comments to students of a sexual nature" on social media.

He also was found to have given students "inappropriate personal gifts" and spent time alone with them doing activities such as exercising or playing sports.

After the district and the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation began investigating his behaviour, the teacher also "deliberately misled" both investigations, according to the agreement.

The district first reported the teacher to the commissioner in June 2018, and suspended him without pay for eight weeks. The commissioner ultimately decided to cancel the teacher's certificate of qualification as well.