Bourgault, Campbell shine as Oilers beat Kraken 4-1
Xavier Bourgault scored twice, Jack Campbell stopped 31 shots and the Edmonton Oilers snapped the Seattle Kraken's NHL pre-season unbeaten run with a 4-1 win at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday.
Bourgault gave the visitors a 1-0 lead at 6:38 of the first period, before Kailer Yamamoto tied the game with a power-play goal at 13:35.
Connor McDavid snapped the 1-1 deadlock with a third-period goal at 2:49, followed by Bourgault's second of the game at 8:21. Mattias Janmark added an insurance marker into an empty net with seven seconds left in the game.
Defenceman Ben Gleason had two assists for the winners.
The Oilers were outshot 32-14 but still managed to get three pucks past Kraken netminder Philipp Grubauer and one into an empty net.
Edmonton improved to 3-2 with the win, while Seattle slipped to 2-1.
UP NEXT
The Kraken will play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday in Abbotsford, B.C., while the Oilers host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in killing outside downtown Edmonton shelterOne person has been charged in the death of a man outside an Edmonton shelter over the weekend.
-
The Village of Manotick might get a StarbucksThere is debate in Manotick, centred around a redevelopment that, if approved, could land a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the village's Main Street.
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey gameA Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
Motorcyclist, 56, dead after crash near SookeA 56-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Vancouver Island.
-
More blue-green algae found in a local reservoirBlue-green algae blooms have been spotted at the Conestogo Lake reservoir.
-
OPP appeals for help finding Bracebridge man missing nearly 2 monthsProvincial police in Muskoka are appealing to the public for help in the search for a missing man who disappeared nearly two months ago.
-
Ottawa doctors shocked to find their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working thereTwo Ottawa doctors says they were shocked to see their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic.
-
Canada falling behind in clean agriculture investments: reportA new report published by RBC shows Canada’s agricultural producers aren’t getting the same support in embracing climate-smart agriculture as in other top food producing countries.
-
17-year-old Moncton boy dies following single-vehicle crashThe New Brunswick RCMP continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Moncton boy early Friday morning.