Bovine bingo: Edenwold hosts unique fundraiser for local elementary school

Edenwold Elementary School hosted a cow patty bingo Thursday as a way to raise some extra cash for the school grounds.

In cow patty bingo, contestants purchase a square on a grid set up in a pen. The owner of square the cow decides to do their business on is the lucky winner.

Thirteen-year-old Gabriel Lindenbach said he was happy to have his cow, Rockstar, in the school fundraiser.

“It feels great,” said Lindenbach. “It’s nice to have so many people come for the fundraiser and just come see what’s going on around here.”

Carma Cechanowicz, the chairperson for the Edenwold School community council, said the school was able to raise $2,000, with $500 going to the winner.

“I was concerned about selling 200 tickets, but the rest of the team assured me that it would be okay and we sold out,” said Cechanowicz. “We are going to take some of the money and beautify the grounds.”

Even with temperatures above 35 degrees, the community came together to witness the cows’ smelly act.

After the success of the event, organizers want to make it a staple in the community.

“We’re putting Edenwold on the map for the cow patty bingo,” said Cechanowicz.