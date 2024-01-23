Bow River named third-best location for fishing in Canada

Calgary's iconic Bow River has earned a high ranking among anglers who looked at the top 10 fishing destinations coast-to-coast.

FishingBooker, an online platform that helps find and book fishing trips anywhere in Canada, announced its ranking on Tuesday.

The Bow River placed third on the list.

"In Alberta, the Bow River stands as a trout haven, seamlessly blending urban charm with untamed waters," the group said in a news release.

"Starting in Calgary, this waterway offers blue ribbon fishing opportunities, with prime stretches around 'Stampede City' boasting premium brown and rainbow trout."

But what really tipped the scales in the Bow River's favour was its versatility.

The site says visitors can enjoy "the best of two worlds," given that the river flows through Calgary and offers "endless things to do" when they aren't on the water.

"When you've fished your heart out, keep exploring Calgary’s section of the Bow River with BowTubes and BowYaks. If you prefer admiring the city’s beauty from above, check out the Calgary Tower. The sensational panoramic view, a heart-stopping glass-floored observation deck, and a spectacular revolving restaurant will leave you in awe."

FishingBooker's full list includes: