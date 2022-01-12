Bow Valley College extends online learning approach through Feb. 13

The winter term at Calgary's Bow Valley College will take place remotely until at least Valentine's Day in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Alberta.

The post-secondary institution had previously targeted Jan. 21 as a potential date for the resumption of in-person learning for the term that began online on Jan. 10.

"The college values in-person learning; however, we continue to follow COVID-19 data, including the Omicron variant, and advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health," said Shannon van Leenen, Bow Valley College spokesperson, in a statement to CTV News. "We are extending these measures for the health and safety of our community.

"Bow Valley College has demonstrated its ability to switch to online delivery with ease throughout the pandemic. We have integrated innovative teaching and learning tools to navigate these dynamic times.

"The college is committed to providing all of our students the quality education they need to work in the field related to their studies."

The campus is closed to the general public. Students who require in-person access to the library, Learner Success Services or Academic Advising must book an appointment.

The school's health program labs will continue to be conducted in-person. Students who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms as well as those who have been mandated to isolate as a result of a positive test result must not attend campus.

Students must provide proof of complete vaccination to access the campus and mask are required under the City of Calgary's bylaw.

The University of Calgary aims to return to in-person learning on Jan. 31 and MRU has a tentative return to the classroom slated for Jan. 22.