Bow Valley College mandates vaccinations for students, employees
Students and staff at Bow Valley College will soon be required to be fully vaccinated if they wish to attend in-person classes, officials said Friday.
The college, which has a campus in downtown Calgary, said the new vaccination requirement will go into effect on Oct. 22.
In a news release, Bow Valley College said the decision was made after careful consideration of overwhelming feedback and scientific evidence that strongly supports the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.
"We have decided that vaccinations are essential in keeping our college community safe and healthy," the release stated.
The requirement means students and staff need to have two doses of a Health Canada approved vaccination, with the second dose administered at least two weeks before Oct. 22.
They will also need to upload proof of their vaccination via an online tool.
Exemptions to the mandatory vaccination rule will be made for medical reasons or other protected grounds under the Alberta Human Rights Act.
Currently, masks are required for students and staff.
All of the college's campuses are closed to the general public until further notice.
-
SIU terminates investigation into London man’s facial injuriesThe Special Investigations Unit has determined a man who suffered facial injuries while fleeing London police 'was solely responsible for his injuries.'
-
Bring your own pencil: Advance polls open in Simcoe Muskoka with new safety measuresMany voters in Barrie took the first opportunity to cast their ballot, with long lines forming outside polling stations Friday as advanced voting got underway.
-
'This about maintaining a safe workplace,' Barrie mayor supports disciplinary action for unvaccinated staffOne day after the City of Barrie announced its staff must be vaccinated by Sept. 20, its mayor says it is following the example set by many large Canadian employers doing their part in the fight against COVID-19.
-
'Our bride doesn't have a wedding dress': Local brides left hanging after closure of bridal shopIf planning a wedding during a pandemic wasn’t stressful enough, imagine not having a dress for your big day.
-
Island Lake Health and Healing Centre opens doors of new facilityA new Indigenous health and healing centre is now open in Winnipeg.
-
2nd Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 found in Washington State near B.C. borderOfficials in Washington State say they've located a second Asian giant hornet nest in as many months in Whatcom County, just over the B.C. border.
-
Ridership rises along with COVID-19 concerns as students crowd LTC buses to campusJust days into the school year, Western University students report crowded conditions on several bus routes.
-
Lethbridge MLA calls out government over lack of action on COVID-19 pandemicThe Alberta NDP says the UCP government needs to implement some type of vaccination document sooner rather than later before the health care system becomes overwhelmed.
-
Muskoka chaplain remembers being at ground zero after terror attacksFor more than two decades, Tom Brown has dedicated his time to helping support firefighters and their families who want to talk.