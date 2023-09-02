Bowling for a cause: LiUNA! 625 hosting 7th annual fundraiser

A fundraiser coming to Chatham-Kent this month aims to strike out hunger.

LiUNA! 625 is once again participating in the Chatham-Kent fundraiser in support of local non-profits.

The fundraiser aims to fight hunger, support families with diverse abilities and offer bursaries for underprivileged students.

The Bowling Stones fundraiser will take place at Bowlerama at 100 Keil Drive in Chatham, Ont. on Sept. 30. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the games begin at 9 p.m.

Over the sixth years this event, $112,000 has been raised and given out to organizations like Outreach For Hunger, Community Living Chatham-Kent and St. Clair College’s Bursary Fund through the efforts of a dedicated group of people focused on the well-being of Chatham-Kent, Wallaceburg and surrounding areas.

Now in its seventh year, the Bowling Stones Fundraiser team powered by Jeff Burrows, Paul Laprise, Bruce Cockburn, Brenda LeClair and Nicole Roeszler are planning to surpass the 2022 event which raised $31,453 and encourage bowlers of all ages to sign up for a fun-filled night with great prizes and company.

Sponsorship opportunities include:

In-Kind Raffle Table Prizes:

This popular ticket draw features numerous premium prizes generously donated by businesses and individuals.

Lane Sponsorship: $250

Includes your business logo and reusable signage displayed above a Bowlerama lane on event night plus two-weeks following.

Team Sponsorship of (4) Bowlers: $500 (minimum)

Round up your colleagues, invite a group of friends - the more teams the merrier and great for raising funds.