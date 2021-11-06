Bowling For Bone Marrow raises funds for research and transplant patients

The 16th annual bowling for bone marrow fundraiser took place Saturday.

After a year long pause due to the pandemic, around one hundred bowlers took to the lanes to participate.

Bowlers are raising funds to support the Katelyn Bedard bone marrow association for research and transplant patients.

Founded in July 2005 by Bryan and Joanne Bedard of Windsor after losing their daughter Katelyn to acute myeloid leukemia. They were not able to find a bone marrow donor.

Katelyn’s father, Bryan Bedard says the association helps close to fifty families across Canada each year.

Bedard hopes the event will raise up to 25,000 dollars.

"First we give money directly to patients that are going through a transplant to help them with expenses, if they have a loss of income they are facing. We are also funding a couple great projects, one here in Windsor at the University of Windsor and one in Montreal. It’s research to make bone marrow transplant better," says Bedard.