'Bowling with birds,' 'tormenting birds' cited in B.C. animal cruelty sentence against food companies

Warning: This article contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines have been issued against two food companies working in the Fraser Valley after both pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

A sentencing decision posted Wednesday said both Elite Farm Services and Sofina Foods Inc. entered the guilty pleas stemming from allegations that chickens were loaded "in a way likely to cause injury or undue suffering." Following the guilty pleas, both companies were fined $300,000 based on two counts.

In 2018, 38 charges were laid against Sofina, Elite, and its owner, Dwayne Paul Dueck, following an investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Sofina, which sells chicken under the Lilydale brand, hired Elite to catch the poultry.

The probe was sparked after animal activists released undercover video in 2017 that allegedly captured farm workers mistreating chickens, slamming them against crates and even tearing the leg off a live bird.

Madam Justice Martha Devlin explained in her decision that Joshua Latawiec was employed as a chicken catcher for Elite while he was volunteering for the non-profit Mercy for Animals. Lataweic worked on the farm for a few weeks, taking notes and capturing video.

One charge, stemming from actions recorded near Chilliwack between May 10 and June 7, 2017, claims workers were recorded kicking, dropping, tossing and "tormenting" birds. The list of harmful acts also says employees were seen "bowling with birds."

The court heard similar actions were recorded between May 10 and June 7, 2017, at a farm near Abbotsford.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Elite and Sofina for comment, but so far has not received a response. Devlin wrote in her decision, however, that Elite's owner and Sofina's senior vice-president both apologized for the events.

"Mr. Dueck acknowledges that his company failed to ensure the high standards expected by the public in the treatment of other living beings. Mr. Dueck apologized for the misconduct of his employees and the failure of his company to properly supervise activities," Devlin wrote. "I found his apology to be genuine, as is his ongoing commitment to ensure high standards in animal welfare."

Devlin also said Phil Holjack, senior vice-president for Sofina, "accepted responsibility for Sofina’s actions and apologized for these events."

Along with fines, both companies were placed under a three-year probation. Both companies must present their training materials to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and will be subject to random spot audits.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber