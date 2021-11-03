Bowman lays out priorities he'll push for with Manitoba's new premier

Mayor Brian Bowman wants to meet with newly minted Premier Heather Stefanson.

Following a procedural meeting of city council, Bowman gave congratulations to Stefanson and said he will be reaching out to set up a one-on-one meeting with the new premier.

The premier said Tuesday she too wants to meet with Bowman.

The mayor repeated the three priorities he’ll be pushing for - a new ambulance contract, for the province to push funding applications to Ottawa for Winnipeg Transit, and the North Sewage Treatment Plant.

“I’m expecting that she will strike a collaborative tone, and I’m expecting that she will be a premier that will be available to listen,” Bowman said.

The mayor has said previously that former Premier Brian Pallister rarely made himself available for meetings.