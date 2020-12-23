The city of Calgary has announced two new winter attractions at Bowness Park, a 1.6-kilometre ice trail for skating and rentals of ice bikes.

Calgary will become the first city in Canada to offer ice bikes, which are traditional bikes mounted on a sled-like platform.

Users can pedal and steer around the ice as they would on a road, the city says.

"Today, we're celebrating a new sport – ice biking,’’ said Coun. Ward Sutherland. "It's brand new to Canada and we are proud to offer 10 bikes specially-designed for use on the ice. Bowness Park is one of the most versatile parks in western Canada and, with the addition of the new ice trail and ice bikes, there is truly an activity for every member of the family."

Adult and child-sized bikes are available for rent at a cost of $12 per half-hour or $20 per hour, and helmets are mandatory for those under 18 years old.

COVID-19 safety measures will be adhered to and bikes will be sanitized after each use.

“Between each rental, the bikes are sanitized, cleaned and then they're brought back out and ready for use,” Todd Reichardt, manager of parks north and west region with the city of Calgary.

“We ask that all park visitors and users maintain a proper safe distance of two metres, as well as consider wearing a face covering or a mask."

The ice bikes are now available to rent from the Bowness Park skate shop, to be used on the Bowness Park Lagoon.

The new ice trail is expected to open on Dec. 24.

Ice on the new trail is approximately eight centimetres thick and was created by flooding the grass with water, in layers, until a thickness for skating was reached, the city said.

Once open, visitors can skate during regular park hours 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., and the ice will be lit with LED lights for the evening.

The city wants to reminds anyone wanting to try out the new ice bikes that the current restrictions in place prohibit outdoor social gatherings, except for the members of your immediate household.