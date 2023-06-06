Bowyer's Beach Park in Bracebridge reopens after sewing needles discovered

Bowyer's Beach Park in Bracebridge is now open to the public four days after sewing needles were found on June 2.

In a release on Tuesday, the Town of Bracebridge stated that although crews conducted in-water grid searches and raked the beach before ensuring it was safe for use, it's asking visitors to use caution.

"Be aware of their surroundings. Footwear is recommended to ensure the safety of beach visitors and children should always be supervised."

Crews also had to search Kirby's Beach Park extensively after 30 sewing needles were discovered in the water on May 31.

Visitors are encouraged to report anything suspicious by contacting the Town of Bracebridge at 705-645-5264 or the Bracebridge OPP at 705-645-2211.