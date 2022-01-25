Box of snow plow hits overpass on Highway 402

Snow-clearing equipment struck an overpass in Lambton County, Ont. on Sunday.

OPP say the collision happened on Highway 402 around 6 p.m. just east of Sarnia.

The bed of a truck struck the Mandaumin Road overpass, prompting the closure of the eastbound on-ramp for several hours as crews removed the vehicle.

The on-ramp was reopened just before 11:30 p.m.