Box truck, semi involved in Highway 1 crash, one injured: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP is investigating a crash involving a semi-truck and a box truck last Friday on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The crash took place two kilometres east of Sidney, Man, which is approximately 57 kilometres west of Portage la Prairie. Officers arrived at the scene and saw a box truck heading east had struck the back of a flat-deck semi-trailer on the shoulder of the road.

Investigators say the semi-truck driver pulled over to check on his load when the box truck collided with the trailer. They add the box truck appeared to have partially veered onto the shoulder of the road when the collision happened.

The box truck driver, a 34-year-old man from Portage la Prairie, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The semi-driver, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, was not injured.

The investigation into the crash continues.