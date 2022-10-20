Boxed cereal domino a sweet and crunchy success at Frère-André school

More than 780 cereal boxes didn’t make much sound when they toppled over in domino-style as they wound their way through the halls of École Élémentaire Catholique Frère-André in Barrie.

It was the squealing children - who had set up and collected the boxes - lining the hallways that created the soundtrack for the event.

The goal of the Cereal Box Domino Run was to collect 500 cereal boxes by Thanksgiving weekend.

Challenging all the classes in the school to collect as many cereal boxes as possible, the school community collected over 780 boxes.

Grade 2 and 3 teachers Sam Bechard, and Stefanie Desroches Vaillancourt, created a field trip of travelling to the Barrie Food Bank to deliver the cereal on Thursday, Oct. 20.