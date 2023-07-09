Boxing club gives young athletes opportunity to shine in the ring

A boxing club in Windsor, Ont. gave some of its youngest athletes the opportunity to step into the ring and gain some much-needed experience on Saturday.

One of the highlights from Saturday night at the Border City Boxing Club was a feature showcase from a seven-year-old girl named Ava.

The rest of the night however was all about the fights — including athletes as young as nine years old.

Tickets were sold to help raise funds for the club, allowing students to travel to boxing competitions and purchase high-quality equipment.

Some of the individuals who stepped into the ring on Saturday night were even competing for the very first time.