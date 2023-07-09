iHeartRadio

Boxing club gives young athletes opportunity to shine in the ring


Windsor, Ont.'s Border City Boxing Club gave its youngest athletes the opportunity to step into the ring and gain new experience on July 8, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

A boxing club in Windsor, Ont. gave some of its youngest athletes the opportunity to step into the ring and gain some much-needed experience on Saturday.

One of the highlights from Saturday night at the Border City Boxing Club was a feature showcase from a seven-year-old girl named Ava.

The rest of the night however was all about the fights — including athletes as young as nine years old.

Tickets were sold to help raise funds for the club, allowing students to travel to boxing competitions and purchase high-quality equipment.

Some of the individuals who stepped into the ring on Saturday night were even competing for the very first time. 

