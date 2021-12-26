Boxing Day altercation involving bear spray at southern Alberta mall forces evacuation

A mall in southern Alberta was evacuated on Boxing Day after police said an altercation involving bear spray occurred.

Lethbridge police say at 3 p.m., there was an altercation at Park Place Mall between "several people" when one of them began using "what appeared to be bear spray."

Authorities evacuated the mall for the safety of shoppers and staff.

"The Lethbridge Police Service is requesting that members of the public avoid the mall," officers said in a statement.

"No further details are available at this time."