Boxing Day collision on Deerfoot Trail leaves senior seriously injured

Calgary police are looking for dash cam footage as they investigate a vehicle collision on Deerfoot Trail.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 26, near the Calf Robe Bridge.

Police say a northbound Ford Ranger struck a Ford Edge that at the time was stopped on the right shoulder.

As a result, the Edge was knocked down an embankment and the Ranger exited the asphalt, driving onto the median.

The driver of the Edge, a 70-year-old man, had to be freed from his vehicle by emergency crews.

He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, police say.

The driver of the Ranger, a 59-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

He was arrested for refusing to provide a breath sample, police say.

Investigators believe he was impaired.

Anyone with dash cam footage of the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.