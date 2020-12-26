Dane Eggleston never goes out on Boxing Day - but this year he ventured out in hopes of scoring holiday deals, figuring fewer people would be out and about.

He decided to head down to Dutch Growers to continue a family holiday tradition – buying ornaments for the kids and grandkids.

Though he doesn’t like crowds and frenzied shopping days, he’s doing more shopping this year for his parents,

Eggleston said he isn’t a fan of crowds and has always avoided frenzied shopping days like Boxing Day. But this year he’s doing it so his parents don’t have to.

“My parents are older so I’ve decided to do a little more of the shopping, keeping them out of the stores and what not. They’re higher risk than I am,” Eggleston said.

He has a limited number of stores to go to, including Dutch Growers, where he has shopped since he was a child.

He believes in shopping local and with a big building like Dutch Growers he said he felt more confident going into Boxing Day.

As of Dec. 25 the province brought in new restrictions, limiting shops to 50 per cent capacity. Large retail locations must limit capacity to 25 per cent.

Nikki Van Duyvendyk, one of the owners, said that they have been planning out how they would handle Boxing Day for weeks, acknowledging the potential for big crowds and taking steps to keep numbers down.

Their Boxing Day sale started Dec. 23 and is online-only.

”We decided to make all of our strategies for the most safety for the public and our staff. Because we’ve always taken that stance in our planning, we haven’t had to change a lot when new regulations get put in place.”

In a regular year, the store would see a line out the door on Boxing Day, she said. With curbside pickup and online orders the store was a lot less crowded.

“It really helped having those online sales come over the last few days, then those people didn’t have to line up today. Having those online sales have been really helpful. I think our plan 100 per cent worked,” Van Duyvendyk said.

Van Duyvendyk said her staff and customers have been helped keep the store clean and safe, a big reason they were able to stay open during the pandemic.

“Our staff we consider our family. Everyone from the very beginning was taking this seriously and doing their upmost best to keep everyone safe,” Van Duyvendyk said.

“That means everybody uses hand sanitizer, whenever anyone tries anything on in our store it is steamed before its put back on the floor.”