Boxing Day was the warmest on record for these northern Ont. cities

It was a good day to go shopping Tuesday, as the foggy weather on Boxing Day saw temperatures about 10 degrees warmer than average across much of northeastern Ontario.

Some cities set new temperature records, including Greater Sudbury, which saw a high of 3 C yesterday. The previous record, set in 1973, was 2.8 C. The average daily high for Dec. 26 is -6.9 C.

Sault also set a new record, hitting 6.4 C on Boxing Day, compared to the previous record of 5.2 C, set in 2011. The average temperature for the day is -3.8 C.

North Bay reached 5 C on Tuesday, just breaking the previous record of 4.6 C, set in 1982. The average temperature for the day is -6.5.

The high in Timmins on Tuesday was 0.4 C, shy of the record of 1.4 C, set in 2011. The average high for Dec. 6 in the city is -9.6 C.

Sudbury and North Bay are still under fog advisories Wednesday afternoon. Above-zero temperatures are in the forecast Thursday, before the mercury plunges at the end of the week.