Boxing program helps Sudburians with Parkinson's disease

Rock Steady Boxing is a program to fight back against Parkinson's disease.

Top Glove Boxing in Sudbury held an open house to show how the program works and how exercise, motivation and improving agility is helping Parkinson's patients.

George Black has been living with Parkinson's disease for eight years and said boxing has greatly improved his quality of life.

"The benefits in this program is the more you use your muscles the more you will get out of them," Black said.

"Parkinson's shuts your muscles down and it makes it harder to do the everyday chores. This program gives you added strength confidence and coordination."

A recent open house was held to raise awareness about the program -- and its success.

"I have seen people (who have) less tremors, they are able to walk a lot better," said coach Gord Apolloni.

"There is a lot of energy in their gait. There is energy -- they have told me they have more energy throughout the day. So, you know, better quality of life."

JoAnne McNamara has been living with Parkinson's for five years.

"Gord is patient -- he works with whatever ability you have and I found my balance has really, really gotten better," McNamara said.

"I am stronger."

Brian Matthews has been taking part in the program for three and half years.

"It helps with the agility it helps with balance," Matthews said.

"Especially the intensity, there (are) all kinds of studies that show that boxing will help Parkinson's people. If it doesn't improve them, it will certainly delay the spread of it."

The program was made possible locally with a $10,000 donation from Mine Mill Local 598.

"We know the struggles and we can see it physically, right, the progress they are making just with the activity and we are just happy to see that it is helping somebody," said Eric Boulay, of Mine Mill Local 598 Unifor.

Right now there are 15 participants who work out twice a week to knock down their Parkinson's.