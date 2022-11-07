Boy, 11, dies after being struck in the head with scooter: N.B. RCMP
An 11-year-old boy has died after police say he was struck in the head with a kick scooter in Shippagan, N.B., last week.
Lamèque RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon outside a residence in the town on Thursday.
Once on scene, police say officers found the boy suffering from life-threatening injuries.
According to RCMP, the 11-year-old died in hospital on Saturday as a result of his injuries.
A 15-year-old boy, whose name will not be released due to his age, was arrested on Monday in connection with the investigation.
Const. Hans Ouellette with the New Brunswick RCMP said the teenager has been released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in Bathurst provincial court on Jan. 26, 2023.
Ouellette would not confirm if charges are anticipated.
A GoFundMe page created for the deceased boy's family has already raised over $6,500.
In a Facebook post by the Town of Shippagan, Mayor Kassim Doumbia thanked everyone for their prayers and support during the difficult time.
"My heart goes out to the family. I want to extend my sincere sympathy to the family and friends," read the post.
Doumbia says flags at the municipal building will be flown at half-mast this week.
-
Science North launches Go Deeper ProjectFedNor is providing $1 million for Science North's newest tourist initiative, the Go Deeper Project.
-
Seattle voters concerned about inflation, crime and abortion in midterm electionAs the closest major city to Vancouver, Seattle shares a number of the same issues. But there’s one that’s uniquely urgent for voters in the United States -- abortion rights.
-
2 found dead in Chilliwack home; homicide team called inAfter two people were found dead in Chilliwack Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
-
Fort Macleod town councillor at Coutts border blockade says the message was lostIt was time go, said Coutts border protester and Fort Macleod town councillor Marco Van Huigenbos, because there was nothing left to stay for.
-
Ryan Reynolds at the Canadian Tire Centre TuesdayRyan Reynolds attends the Ottawa vs. Vancouver game at the Canadian Tire Centre Tuesday.
-
'I’m angry': N.S. mother, daughter without a home more than six weeks after FionaPost-tropical storm Fiona left behind hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and pushed some people from their houses, including a Nova Scotia mother and daughter who remain homeless and are struggling to find somewhere to go.
-
Evander Kane rushed to hospital after being cut by skateEdmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was forced to undergo a procedure Tuesday night in Florida after he was rushed to hospital with an apparent skate cut to his wrist.
-
Winnipeg airport still seeing some problems with WestJet flights following outageAccording to the Winnipeg Airport Authority, of the 12 WestJet flights scheduled to depart Winnipeg, five were delayed and three were cancelled.
-
Witness describes alleged harassment by woman former Surrey mayor claims drove over his footA witness at the public mischief trial of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum has testified that the woman he accused of running over his foot had a history of harassment.