Boy, 11, dies after being struck in the head with scooter: N.B. RCMP

An 11-year-old boy has died after police say he was struck in the head with a kick scooter in Shippagan, N.B., last week.

Lamèque RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon outside a residence in the town on Thursday.

Once on scene, police say officers found the boy suffering from life-threatening injuries.

According to RCMP, the 11-year-old died in hospital on Saturday as a result of his injuries.

A 15-year-old boy, whose name will not be released due to his age, was arrested on Monday in connection with the investigation.

Const. Hans Ouellette with the New Brunswick RCMP said the teenager has been released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in Bathurst provincial court on Jan. 26, 2023.

Ouellette would not confirm if charges are anticipated.

A GoFundMe page created for the deceased boy's family has already raised over $6,500.

In a Facebook post by the Town of Shippagan, Mayor Kassim Doumbia thanked everyone for their prayers and support during the difficult time.

"My heart goes out to the family. I want to extend my sincere sympathy to the family and friends," read the post.

Doumbia says flags at the municipal building will be flown at half-mast this week.