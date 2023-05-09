Boy, 11, seriously injured when he was hit by driver in Edmonton crosswalk
An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital Tuesday night after he was hit by a person driving a vehicle while riding his scooter in northeast Edmonton.
Emergency crews were called to the area of 153 Avenue and 45 Street around 6:50 p.m.
Police said the boy and a friend were in an unmarked crosswalk when the collision happened.
"The boy sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by paramedics where he remains in stable condition," Sgt. Dan Tames wrote in a news release.
"Major Collision Investigation Section attended the scene and took over the investigation."
Tames confirmed that the driver remained on scene. No information about the driver or any charges was provided.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dash-camera footage is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
-
Bayfield, Ont. downtown construction ‘almost’ doneBayfield, Ont. is almost back to normal. The final stretch of updated sidewalks are going in this week.
-
Canadian Tire 'not unaffiliated' with anti-Trudeau party planned in parking lotCanadian Tire said it is not affiliated with an anti-Justin Trudeau party planned in the parking lot of one of its stores this weekend.
-
'This is a bit of a racetrack': Speed limit dropping to 60 km/h on stretch of March Road in KanataOn Wednesday, Council approved a speed reduction on a stretch of March Road between Carling Avenue and Teron Road from 80 km/h to 60 km/h.
-
2 Calgary men charged after Strathmore RCMP seize drugs, cash at check stopTwo Calgary men face charges after a traffic check stop by Strathmore RCMP yielded quantities of cash and drugs.
-
New water feature under construction at Alberta legislature groundsThe former wading pool at the Alberta legislature has now been ripped up, and construction is underway on a new pool.
-
Former NHL legend Dave 'Tiger' Williams arrested following alleged assault: Sask. RCMPDave 'Tiger' Williams, the former NHL legend, was arrested following an alleged incident of uttering death threats and assault, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Man arrested in connection with 'targeted' assault of North Vancouver pizza cookAn investigation into the violent assault of a restaurant employee in North Vancouver last year has revealed the victim was likely targeted, and Mounties have arrested the man they believe is responsible.
-
Tornado warning in place for part of western ManitobaEnvironment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado warning for parts of western Manitoba that stretches into Saskatchewan.
-
Man with guns arrested on the steps of the Alberta legislature: policeA 59-year-old man was arrested at the Alberta Legislature Wednesday morning after he allegedly spray painted the building and pointed a gun at people who tried to stop him.