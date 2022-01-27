Boy, 12, facing charges after armed robbery at Dartmouth convenience store
A 12-year-old boy is facing charges following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Dartmouth, N.S.
Just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Highfield Variety Store, located at 94 Highfield Park Drive.
"Witnesses stated the suspect entered the store, produced a firearm and attempted to get away with cash and cigarettes," said police in a news release.
Police say the boy was arrested inside the store and the firearm was secured.
They say no one was injured.
Police have confirmed to CTV News that the firearm in question was a pellet gun.
The Dartmouth boy was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday to face firearm-related charges, including robbery with a firearm.
Police say that an armed 12yr old male attempted to rob a variety store-Highfield Park,Dartmouth last night.
Police were called around 730 pm and arrested the youth inside the store. The firearm was secured by officers.
No injuries.@CTVAtlantic @Move100Halifax @VirginRadioHali pic.twitter.com/mVRXVZBhSU
-
Calgary man sentenced for his role in the death of Sgt. Andrew HarnettThe man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Calgary police officer who grew up in Hagersville, Ont., was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.
-
Winnipeg councillor 'angry' after criticism for driving with kids during council meetingThe way a councillor participated in a meeting is driving debate at Winnipeg City Hall. During Thursday’s council meeting, Councillor Matt Allard (St. Boniface) was participating virtually. At one point, he is behind the wheel driving. His two children are with him.
-
New Brunswick man killed in crash on northern Alberta logging roadA 56-year-old man from Hoyt, NB., was killed when two service trucks collided in northern Alberta Thursday night.
-
'It's never going to be 100 per cent': Bioethicist questions vaccine strategy as COVID-19 pandemic enters another yearWhile governments are still trying to urge residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine, bioethicist and Dalhousie research professor, Françoise Baylis, says in reality, not everyone will get their shot.
-
Video shows northern Ontario angler catching a pike just as a 50-inch muskie eats the pikeA Killarney-area angler who was ice fishing recently got a big surprise when he was pulling up a northern pike.
-
Edmonton Remand Centre experiences worst pandemic outbreak affecting 421More than 400 people have contracted COVID-19 at the Edmonton Remand Centre, marking the worst pandemic outbreak for the correctional facility.
-
12-year-old charged after armed robbery at Dartmouth store using pellet gun, police sayA 12-year-old boy is facing charges following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
Guelph racer Robert Wickens back behind the wheel after devastating 2018 crashRobert Wickens, the Guelph IndyCar driver who was left partially paralyzed after a crash at the Pocono Raceway in 2018, is racing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Cup championship this weekend.
-
Prices hit all-time high at London-area gas pumpsPrices across the City of London have broken the $1.50 per litre barrier and many don't expect to see any relief for some time.