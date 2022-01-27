Boy, 12, facing charges after armed robbery at Dartmouth convenience store

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Dartmouth, N.S.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Highfield Variety Store, located at 94 Highfield Park Drive.

"Witnesses stated the suspect entered the store, produced a firearm and attempted to get away with cash and cigarettes," said police in a news release.

Police say the boy was arrested inside the store and the firearm was secured.

They say no one was injured.

Police have confirmed to CTV News that the firearm in question was a pellet gun.

The Dartmouth boy was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday to face firearm-related charges, including robbery with a firearm.

