Boy, 13, arrested for allegedly stabbing another youth in Pickering
A 13-year-old has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old in Pickering, Ont. on Friday.
It happened at around 6:25 p.m., in the area of Kingston Road and Orchard Valley Court, according to Durham police.
When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound. He was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Officers said the victim knew the suspect, who had taken off from the scene before police arrived.
On Sunday, police said he, accompanied by his guardians, turned himself in and he was taken into custody without incident.
The 13-year-old boy from Pickering is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and failure to comply with an undertaking.
The charges have not been tested in court.
The accused's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det-Const. Chrzan at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2565, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father's retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.
-
Man charged after car crashes in Aldergrove with woman's legs hanging from doorDays after a car was driven into a policing office in B.C.'s Lower Mainland with a woman's legs hanging from the door, a suspect has been charged.
-
Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a 'surprise,' company saysThe City of Saskatoon is going in a different direction with its green cart program after the company hired to process organics "defaulted" on the contract but the president of the company says he wants to set the record straight.
-
City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceMembers of the city’s executive committee have voted in favour of exploring the possibility of building the proposed Therme spa and water park on Exhibition Place instead of Ontario Place.
-
SIU clears OPP officer in Lakeshore incidentOntario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an OPP officer of any criminal wrongdoing in connection to the injuries a 21-year-old sustained after allegedly taking a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore over the summer.
-
Fugitive may be armed, police in Sagamok warnThe public is being warned to be on the lookout for a fugitive who is in the area and could be armed, police in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation said Tuesday evening.
-
Kitchener students and staff get into the spooky spirit on HalloweenStudents at the Kitchener private school, St. Jude’s Scholar’s Hall, say Halloween is a big deal for them and you can tell by the many kids and staff dressed up in intricate costumes in the halls.
-
Toronto man charged with negligence causing death after crash in Alliston takes stand in Barrie courtroomThe Toronto man charged with criminal negligence causing death following a dump truck crash near Alliston three years ago took the stand Tuesday inside a Barrie courtroom.
-
Surrey RCMP seek rightful owner of large toolbox seized during investigationMounties say they have successfully returned nearly all of the stolen property they seized when executing a search warrant in South Surrey last month, except for a large toolbox.