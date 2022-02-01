Boy, 14, accused of robbing Cape Breton convenience store with knife
A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a convenience store with a knife in Sydney, N.S.
Cape Breton Regional Police responded to Terrace Convenience on Terrace Street around 11 p.m. Monday.
Police say a male with a knife demanded that the clerk hand over cash from the register. He then ran down a trail, headed towards Acadia Drive.
Officers contained the area and conducted a search with a K9 team before receiving information that the suspect may be at a home on Ranna Drive.
Police responded to the home, where they found a teen matching the clerk’s description. They say he was in possession of a bag of cash.
The boy was arrested and released on a promise to appear in Sydney provincial court on Feb. 16.
He is facing charges of robbery and possession of a weapon.
-
Nanaimo, B.C. planning large downtown redevelopment projectPlanners in Nanaimo, B.C. are working this week on a draft design for one of the oldest roadways in the city – with the goal of enhancing the role of Commercial Street as a destination.
-
Sask. Legislative Building's sergeant-at-arms stepping down from roleSaskatchewan's sergeant-at-arms – the chief security officer at the Legislative Building – has stepped down from his post.
-
Weyburn RCMP continue search for man who went missing in blizzardWeyburn RCMP are continuing their search for 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld, who went missing Monday night during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
-
Thieves target community mail boxes at Heritage PointeSometime after dark on January 28th, over 60 Heritage Pointe home owners had their mail boxeds smashed open and the contents stolen.
-
O'Toole's lack of leadership and vision was the problem, not big tent CPC: Edmonton-area MPsErin O'Toole was the problem in the Conservative Party, not an ideological divide over how socially moderate its policies should be, according to a pair of Edmonton-area Members of Parliament.
-
Research firm gives Saskatoon a failing grade on budget transparency; city's financial officer says study is 'flawed'A research firm has given Saskatchewan’s two largest cities failing grades for budget transparency.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest impaired driver during blizzardA 31-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving while impaired during Tuesday’s blizzard.
-
Prime Video adds two-part documentary on The Kids in the Hall to streamer lineupA two-part documentary about Canadian comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall is headed to Prime Video after debuting next month at the South by Southwest festival.
-
Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrantPolice in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public's help locating a 53-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.