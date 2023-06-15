Boy, 14, arrested after making bomb threat to high school in Toronto

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after making a bomb threat to a high school in Toronto earlier this week.

Georges Vanier Secondary School, near Finch Avenue and Don Mills Road, allegedly received an email stating there were bombs on school property on Wednesday.

The school was evacuated and students were sent home.

Police searched the school and no bombs or explosives were located.

Following the incident, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with conveying information with intent to alarm, public mischief/false report and uttering threats/property damage.

His identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on July 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).