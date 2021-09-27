Boy, 14, dead after vehicle rollover near Moose Jaw

A 14-year-old boy died in a vehicle rollover near Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

On Saturday evening Moose Jaw RCMP was called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway #1 west of Moose Jaw.

The vehicle was located by officers in the south ditch. The boy was declared dead at the scene, and an adult man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate the collision.