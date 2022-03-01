Boy, 14, faces charges after allegedly robbing banks in Halifax, Dartmouth
A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly robbed two banks in the Halifax area on Monday.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the first robbery at a CIBC on Barrington Street in Halifax around 1:15 p.m.
Police responded to the second robbery at a Toronto Dominion bank on Portland Street in Dartmouth, N.S., just before 6 p.m.
In both cases, police say a male entered the bank, demanded money from a cashier and fled the scene on foot with a quantity of cash.
Neither cashier was injured.
Officers arrested a suspect in the 100 block of Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth around 10 p.m.
Police say the 14-year-old boy is facing robbery charges in connection with both incidents. He is due to appear in Halifax provincial youth court at a later date.
-
Storytelling contest raising money for Habitat for Humanity Waterloo RegionOver 650 students in the region participated in the Meaning of Home contest.
-
London Ont. man embraces Ukrainian tradition of 'Pysanky' as a symbol of hopeThe Ukrainian culture has deep roots and traditions. One of which is an art form that dates back thousands of years, decorating eggs to ward off evil.
-
Halifax police searching for two suspects after robbery at Halifax grocery storePolice in Halifax are searching for two suspects in connection with a robbery at a Sobeys store in Halifax.
-
Home prices in Windsor-Essex continue to riseThe average sale price of houses in the region has increased 44.74 per cent compared to this time last year, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
Ontario's fiscal watchdog says the province spent 5.5-billion dollars less than plannedThe latest report from Ontario's fiscal watchdog shows the provincial government spent 5.5-billion dollars less than planned in the first three quarters of the fiscal year that ends March 31st.
-
Is Canada up for the 'semiconductor challenge'?As a microchip shortage continues to idle the automotive industry in Windsor, the federal government is set to spend $150 million to develop domestic production of electronic components.
-
Driver hurt when ice crashes through windshield on western Quebec highwayA 55-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when a piece of ice flew off an oncoming vehicle and crashed through her windshield in western Quebec.
-
Winnipeg police chief defends response to truck protest in cityThe Winnipeg Police Service is defending how it responded to a truck protest that took over downtown Winnipeg for almost three weeks.
-
Two men charged, police seek third suspect after lockdown at Halifax Shopping CentreTwo men are facing more than a dozen charges, and police are still searching for a third suspect, in connection with two robberies and an incident that prompted the lockdown of a popular Halifax shopping mall on Tuesday.