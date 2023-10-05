Boy, 14, facing assault with a weapon, break and enter charges in Fort Saskatchewan

A 14-year-old boy has been remanded into custody as he awaits court dates on 10 charges including break and enter and three counts of assault with a weapon.

Mounties in Fort Saskatchewan arrested him following "a violent assault involving several youth" on Sept. 3.

He is accused of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in that case.

The boy is also accused in a break and enter in the city on Sept. 23 where the home owners were assaulted with pepper spray.

Two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, break and enter to a residence and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose charges have been laid in that case.

By law, the boy cannot be named. RCMP said he will appear in youth court "at a later date."