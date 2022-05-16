Boy, 14, facing charges after gun allegedly fired at group of teens: Regina police

Multiple people are facing charges after a gun was allegedly fired towards a group of young people on Saturday, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

In a news release, RPS said it received a call stating a youth fired a gun in the area of 6th Avenue and Athol Street, just after 5 p.m.

After a search of the area, police found three young people, including one who matched the description of the suspect.

After the suspects were detained, police found a sawed off rifle in the waistband of one of the youths – a 14-year-old boy.

A machete was discovered on another suspect, a 17-year-old boy. The third person was released and not charged.

Police located the group of individuals that was allegedly shot at, and found that two of them were in breach of release conditions, two had outstanding warrants and one was in possession of a bullet.

Police did not release the names of the minors, in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The 14-year-old suspect is facing numerous gun related charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. He appeared in Youth Court on Monday morning.

The 17-year-old suspect was charged with carrying a concealed machete and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He will appear in Youth Court on July 4, 2022.

In addition, a 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were charged with failing to comply with the conditions of a release.

Another 15-year-old boy was charged with careless storage of firearm ammunition. He will also appear in Youth Court on July 4.

The two youths arrested on outstanding warrants will also appear in court on July 4.