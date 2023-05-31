Boy, 15, airlifted in critical condition after scooter collides with truck on Hwy 89
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after colliding with a concrete truck while driving his scooter in Melancthon, Ont. Wednesday.
Dufferin OPP says the collision happened at Highway 89 and Fourth Line shortly after 3:35 p.m.
Ornge transported the boy to a trauma centre where he is battling life-threatening injuries.
Highway 89 was closed between Owen Sound Street and County Road 12 for about six hours as the OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) investigated.
The investigation is ongoing, and the OPP asks anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
-
Labatt Brewing Company workers vote in favour of new dealUnionized workers at Labatt Brewing Company in London, Ont. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new collective agreement.
-
Watch rainbows drift through Regina's sky in stunning time-lapse videoA dramatic time-lapse video captured by a CTV News weather camera shows rainbows moving through Regina's sky.
-
Cape Breton police issue two $25,000 fines for illegal burning as wildfires rage onDays after Nova Scotia issued a burning ban through June 25, Cape Breton Regional Police have charged two people for burning fires in the area Friday.
-
Hollywood star with Maritime roots to fundraise for those impacted by N.S. wildfiresHollywood star Keifer Sutherland is raising funds for the Red Cross to support those impacted by the Nova Scotia wildfires.
-
Camping during fire season? Here's some things you should knowWith dry conditions preventing people from having campfires across the country, some may wonder what they can bring into a campground or if there are alternatives to the traditional flames.
-
7-year-old girl reported missing in SaskatoonSaskatoon police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 7-year-old girl.
-
Tensions flare over evacuation plans if fire sparks on Prince Edward IslandWith woods filled with deadfall after post-tropical storm Fiona and forest fires around our region, there is some anxiety on Prince Edward Island.
-
Canada's 'unprecedented' fire season linked to climate change, will be the new normal: scientistsAt the moment, wildfires are burning across six provinces and one territory in Canada — and they’re still spreading in what’s being called an unprecedented fire season. While firefighters work tirelessly to battle the merciless flames and prevent further destruction, scientists say the wildfires are linked to climate change and that this will be the new normal.
-
5 controversial moments from Doug Ford’s first year after re-electionIt’s been one year since Ontario Premier Doug Ford was re-elected with a majority government and while his party appears to be still doing well in the polls, at least one expert says trouble could be on the horizon.