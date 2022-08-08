Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after Clarington house party stabbing
A 15-year-old boy is in custody after another boy was stabbed at a house party in Clarington on Sunday morning.
Durham Regional Police say that they were called to a home on Scottsdale Drive, east of Liberty Street North, at 1:05 a.m. for reports of an armed person.
They found a 15-year-boy suffering from several stab wounds.
He was air-lifted to a Toronto hospital trauma centre in serious but stable condition.
Officers located a suspect a short distance away and placed him under arrest.
He was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.
The boy, who cannot be named per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was released from custody on an undertaking.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kollaard at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1614.
-
Periods of drizzle, then mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday in OttawaEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending late morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.
-
One dead, two others hurt after collision in TorontoOne person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on the border between Toronto and Vaughan on Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa facing crossing guard shortageThe Ottawa Safety Council is looking to recruit close to 100 new guards to provide safety at intersections across the capital.
-
Tractor operator killed in rollover southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont. identifiedNorfolk OPP have identified the person killed in a farm tractor rollover crash last week.
-
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it isAshton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.
-
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crashAnne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shots fired in city's North EndWinnipeg police officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s North End.
-
Missing Midland man sought by police and familyA man who walked away from a community residence has been reported missing by the police.
-
One person killed, another seriously injured in Toronto shootingOne person is dead and another is in serious condition following a shooting in Toronto Tuesday morning, Toronto paramedics say.