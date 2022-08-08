Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after Clarington house party stabbing

A 15-year-old boy is in custody after another boy was stabbed at a house party in Clarington on Sunday morning.

Durham Regional Police say that they were called to a home on Scottsdale Drive, east of Liberty Street North, at 1:05 a.m. for reports of an armed person.

They found a 15-year-boy suffering from several stab wounds.

He was air-lifted to a Toronto hospital trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Officers located a suspect a short distance away and placed him under arrest.

He was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

The boy, who cannot be named per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was released from custody on an undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kollaard at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1614.