Boy, 15, dies in hospital after sustaining head injury climbing on moving Toronto subway
A 15-year-old boy who was critically injured after climbing on top of a moving TTC subway car died in hospital last week, police said.
Officers responded to the incident at Warden Station on May 1 after the boy “came into contact with an unknown object” while on top of the subway car.
The teenager was on a subway heading westbound with two other people when he opened the door leading to the adjoining car and climbed up between the two trains, police said in a release.
Police said he suffered a “catastrophic” head injury and was rushed to hospital. Speaking to reporters on the night of the incident, TPS Insp. Mike Hayles said the boy likely either struck his head on something in the tunnel or on the top of the subway car.
Toronto police confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Wednesday that the boy died on May 3.
Officers said an investigation has determined that the death was non-criminal in nature and is being classified as “death by misadventure.”
