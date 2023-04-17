Boy, 16, charged in rash of thefts from vehicles in Orillia lots

Police arrested a young teen accused of a rash of thefts from vehicles in Orillia.

According to provincial police, the 16-year-old boy stole from several vehicles parked in a public lot on multiple occasions throughout March.

They charged the teen with theft and possessing property obtained by crime.

The boy's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they ask anyone with information to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.