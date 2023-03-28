Boy, 17, armed with hunting knife arrested for robbing Newmarket store: YRP

A 17-year-old accused of robbing a Newmarket convenience store with a large hunting knife faces several charges, police say.

According to York Regional Police, the allegedly armed teen entered a Main Street South store around 3 a.m. Tuesday wearing a balaclava and took money from the cash register before leaving on foot.

Police responded and said officers spotted the boy with a knife in his hand on Davis Drive.

He was arrested, and officers said they recovered "a quantity of cash."

No one was physically harmed in the incident.

The Newmarket teen faces charges of robbery, disguise with intent, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.