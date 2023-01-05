Boy, 17, charged with attempted murder in random Halifax stabbing
A 17-year-old boy is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a man was stabbed in downtown Halifax last month.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 5000 block of Salter Street around 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2022.
Police found a 56-year-old man, who had been stabbed, at the scene. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the victim was with another man when they were approached by someone they didn’t know. Police allege the person assaulted one man, stabbed the other, and then fled the scene on foot.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested in Halifax on Wednesday.
He is facing the following charges:
- attempted murder
- aggravated assault
- carrying a concealed weapon
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- breach of a youth probation order (two counts)
The accused was due to appear in youth court Thursday.
-
These are the Toronto-area houses that sold for the most in 2022In Toronto, a handful of exclusive houses hit the market every year, shocking the city with their staggering price tags. The houses sold in 2022 – and their price tags – were no exception.
-
Judge weighs destruction of Fairy Creek protester’s camping gear in sentencing decisionA University of Victoria instructor has been sentenced to 70 hours of community service for his role in protesting old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed on southwestern Vancouver Island.
-
'A vile act': Families react to extensive cemetery vandalismJoe Silvestrin can hardly contain his disgust as he looks at the toppled tombstone of his mother and father. Silvestrin joins a steady stream of family members coming to Mitchell, Ont. on Thursday to see if their loved ones tombstone was destroyed during an act of vandalism at the St Vincent de Paul Cemetery on Tuesday night.
-
Halifax police seek suspects who tried to rob woman on Macdonald BridgeHalifax Regional Police is looking for three suspects who tried to rob a woman on the Macdonald Bridge early Wednesday morning.
-
B.C. health care: PharmaCare expands drug coverage for diabetes, heart failureExpanded coverage is now available to British Columbians being treated for Type 2 diabetes, heart failure and blood clots, the provincial Health Ministry says.
-
Ottawa's House of Cheese closes after nearly 50 yearsThe House of Cheese in the ByWard Market Square sits empty on Thursday, and a 'For Lease' sign hangs on the store front.
-
N.S. committee recommends increasing minimum wage to $15 sooner than plannedA new report from Nova Scotia's Minimum Wage Review Committee is recommending the province raise its minimum wage to $15 sooner than planned.
-
Tory calls for nearly $2B investment in Toronto housing, maintaining 'nuts-and-bolts' services in 2023Toronto Mayor John Tory is proposing a nearly $2-billion investment in housing initiatives and improvements to key services, including park and recreation centre maintenance, in the city’s 2023 budget.
-
These two people fraudulently sold a Toronto home while the owners were out of the country: policeThe owners of a Toronto home got the surprise of a lifetime when they discovered their property had been fraudulently listed and sold by two people pretending to be them while they were abroad on a business trip.