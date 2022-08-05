Boy, 2, in serious condition after falling from apartment balcony in Mississauga, Ont.
A two-year-old boy is in serious condition after falling from a balcony in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to an apartment building in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Fowler Drive at 5:15 p.m. for a medical assist.
When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a boy injured on the ground. He was rushed to a pediatric trauma centre. Police initially said the child's injuries were potentially life-threatening but were later determined to be non-life-threatening.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown. It is also unclear who was with the child at the time of the fall.
“We will be looking into all of those things. Who was home? And what exactly happened? And this is a tragic, tragic incident,” said Peel police Const. Heather Cannon.
She added that officers already spoke to several witnesses and are asking anyone with information who has not come forward to contact police.
“At this point, we are continuing to investigate,” Cannon said. “The scene is being held for further investigation.”
-
Only six per cent of OC Transpo applicants advance to bus driver training, statistics showOC Transpo is looking to hire hundreds of new operators this year for buses and the O-Train, but new statistics show only a small number of applicants are advancing to the training portion of the recruitment program.
-
Five places to cool off in Ottawa and Gatineau during the August heat warningCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five places to cool off in Ottawa and Gatineau during the heat warning.
-
Ottawa realtor addresses five current myths with the housing marketTaylor Bennett of Bennett Property Shop Realty addresses five current myths about the housing market in Ottawa.
-
2 North Island hospital emergency rooms closing this weekendEmergency departments at hospitals on northern Vancouver Island are once again closing due to limited staffing availability this weekend.
-
Deconstruction of stranded barge progressing at Vancouver’s English BayThe deconstruction of the barge that floated into Vancouver’s English Bay last year and got stuck is now underway.
-
-
Victims of South Surrey triple shooting that killed 2 identifiedHomicide investigators have publicly identified the three people shot at South Surrey Athletic Park last weekend, and are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the incident.
-
Artifact discovery leads to special dig at Anderson Farm MuseumA team of archaeologists wrapped up their dig at the Anderson Farm Museum on Friday afternoon. They searched the grounds for roughly four days after the discovery of some artifacts near the property's milk barn.
-
NB Liberal party to elect new leader on SaturdayThe New Brunswick Liberal party will elect a new leader this weekend. A leadership convention in Fredericton will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, with voting scheduled to start at 2 p.m.