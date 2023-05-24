Boy, 3, dead after being hit by a pickup driver in Slave Lake, Alta.

A three-year-old boy died in northern Alberta Tuesday night after he was hit by the driver of a pickup truck in the town of Slave Lake.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m.

"Preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck travelling down the roadway collided at a low rate of speed with the pedestrian who appeared suddenly and unexpectedly in front of them," Sgt. Casey Bruyns wrote in a Wednesday news release.

The boy was taken to the local hospital but died of his injuries.

RCMP initially did not specify a gender of the child, but later confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that he was a boy.

The collision is still under investigation.