Boy, 3, dead after being hit by a pickup driver in Slave Lake, Alta.
CTV News Edmonton
Sean Amato
A three-year-old boy died in northern Alberta Tuesday night after he was hit by the driver of a pickup truck in the town of Slave Lake.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck travelling down the roadway collided at a low rate of speed with the pedestrian who appeared suddenly and unexpectedly in front of them," Sgt. Casey Bruyns wrote in a Wednesday news release.
The boy was taken to the local hospital but died of his injuries.
RCMP initially did not specify a gender of the child, but later confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that he was a boy.
The collision is still under investigation.
