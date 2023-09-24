Ottawa boy dies after multi-storey fall from high-rise apartment

A small memorial of stuffed animals and signs sits outside a Donald Street apartment building, where a three-year-old boy died after falling more than 16 storeys on Sunday.

The boy fell from a window Sunday afternoon Ottawa paramedics said.

Police confirmed the boy died in hospital in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Emergency personnel and @ottawapolice officers responded to a tragic incident on the 1200 Block of Donald St. just after 1 p.m. today where a young child fell from an apartment building.



Despite efforts to revive the child, they were declared deceased in hospital. The matter is…

"The matter is being investigated to understand what led to the fall," police said. "Supports are being put in place for the family."

After numerous attempts to contact the building management, a representative in the office told CTV News Ottawa that they have no comment and won't be speaking.

Boy found without vital signs

The boy had no vital signs when paramedics arrived at 1240 Donald St. at around 1 p.m., a spokesperson said.

Responding paramedics tried to resuscitate the child as he was taken to the children's trauma centre, where his vital signs remained absent.

Police did not immediately confirm how far the boy fell, but it's clear the boy fell from a significant height.

Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa that a window screen was seen on the ground near the boy, and one was missing from a 16th storey window; however, a person who lives in the building told CTV News Ottawa at the scene that the boy fell from the 18th floor.

The building has 18 storeys.

Coun. Tim Tierney called the incident an "unimaginable tragedy" and said mental health supports are available.

It was a very somber morning in our community, where an unimaginable tragedy occurred yesterday. My sincerest condolences go out to the friends and family of the young boy who will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez and Leah Larocque.