Boy, 6, hospitalized after being bitten by dog in Spruce Grove

A six-year-old was taken to hospital after he was bitten by a dog twice while playing near Graminia School in the Spruce Grove area.

Police say the incident happened on Nov. 7 around 11:50 a.m.

Mounties are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman seen walking four dogs in the area around that time.

She was seen leaving the area with the dogs in a red SUV.

Police say no further details are available.