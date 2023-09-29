Boy, 7, sexually assaulted by teen suspect inside Markham community centre: police

Police are appealing for information after a seven-year-old child was sexually assaulted inside the change room of a Markham community centre earlier this week.

It happened at the Markham Pan Am Centre at around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Police say that the child was inside the male change room when he was approached by two teenaged suspects, one of whom touched him in a sexual manner as he exited the washroom.

Police say that the boy immediately reported the incident after it took place.

The suspects, however, have not yet been apprehended.

Police have released a brief description of one of the suspects and are asking anyone with information about his identity to come forward.

He is described as a tall white teenager, with short black hair in a Mohawk style. Police say that he was last seen wearing a black T-short, black shorts with white stripes, and black Puma slides with white lettering.

Police continue to investigate.