Boy, 9, injured after being hit by vehicle in Kitchener

A nine-year-old boy has been hurt after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.

Waterloo regional police say the boy was crossing Pebble Creek Drive in Kitchener just before 3 p.m. on Thursday when he was hit by a pickup truck heading west.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with minor physical injuries.

"I heard the impact and the scream then I turned around and saw the kids laying on the ground," said witness Mike Collins. "The gentleman I was standing with is a firefighter, so he handed me his dog and then ran over and helped out."

The incident appeared to have happened about 100 metres from a crosswalk in front of Saint John Paul II Primary School.

Other witnesses tell CTV News that there were students and parent aroudn the collision during school pick-up time.

Police say no charges will be laid to the driver of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.