Boy accused in Halifax school stabbing to stand trial for attempted murder in March

A 15-year-old student accused of stabbing two staff members at a Halifax-area high school will stand trial for attempted murder next March.

The two victims -- both employees of Charles P. Allen High School, in Bedford, N.S. -- were taken to hospital with serious wounds on March 20 but have since recovered.

A spokeswoman for the school authority confirmed the suspect was in the school office with a vice-principal and the school's secretary at the time of the stabbings.

Police confirmed that the accused was treated in hospital for stab wounds, but they said it was unclear how he received those injuries.

The boy pleaded not guilty to 11 charges on June 15. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, there is a publication ban on his identity.

On April 20, the accused was found fit to stand trial and was returned to custody. He was released on June 28 after his parents each posted a $50,000 surety, which included a list of conditions for their son's release.

On Tuesday, a Halifax youth court judge scheduled the trial to begin on March 18, 2024.

The boy has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and knowingly possessing an unauthorized weapon.

About 1,700 students in grades 10 to 12 attend the school, which is among the largest in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2023.

